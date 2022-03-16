EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $10.19. EHang shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 19,692 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Get EHang alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EHang by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.