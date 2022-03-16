Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.60

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 98.85 ($1.29). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 6,891 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £81.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.62.

Eleco Company Profile (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

