Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.60

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 98.85 ($1.29). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 6,891 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £81.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.62.
Eleco Company Profile (LON:ELCO)
