Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.51). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,011,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £674.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.

In other news, insider Christine Soden bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,003.90).

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

