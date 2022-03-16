Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

LLY stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.75. 52,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.24. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

