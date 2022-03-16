Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBK. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elmira Savings Bank stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 11,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

