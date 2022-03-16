Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

