EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 783,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 2,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 179,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

