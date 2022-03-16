Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. Emera has a 12 month low of C$53.55 and a 12 month high of C$63.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

