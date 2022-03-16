Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.55

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.55 and traded as high as C$60.75. Emera shares last traded at C$60.46, with a volume of 715,133 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.85.

Get Emera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Emera’s payout ratio is 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.