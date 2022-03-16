Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,024. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

