Emles Trust (TSE:DEFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Stock analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Emles Trust (TSE:DEFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.
