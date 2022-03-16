Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.34. 323,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 449,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.68.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

