Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,192 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. 44,440,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,179,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

