Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.52. 7,917,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,927. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

