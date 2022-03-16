Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 46,901 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,901 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

AERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

AERI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 925,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

