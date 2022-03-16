Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $462,257.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Energi has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $462,257.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00179122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00400558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,968,420 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

