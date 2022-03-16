Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.30% of Energy Recovery worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $8,023,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

