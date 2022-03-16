Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAC opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

