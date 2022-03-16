Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as high as C$15.75. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 3,551,111 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

