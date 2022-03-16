Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

