Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $439,948.29 and $168,748.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00238931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.92 or 0.00887232 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.