Enjoy Technology (ENJY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Enjoy Technology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

