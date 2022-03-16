Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enstar Group by 69.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 520.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $269.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.40.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

