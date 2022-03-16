Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,039.46

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.46 ($13.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.32). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.52), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Company Profile (LON:GVC)
