Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

