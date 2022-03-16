Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

