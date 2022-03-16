Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ETR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

