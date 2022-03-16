Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.
In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after buying an additional 90,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
