Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,046,000 after buying an additional 90,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

