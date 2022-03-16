Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.