Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
In related news, Director John F. Crowley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
