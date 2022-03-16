Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.90

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 2589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

