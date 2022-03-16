Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
ENZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.77. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
