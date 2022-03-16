EPAM Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average daily volume of 1,109 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM traded up $49.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.77. 79,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,595. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.