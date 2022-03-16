Epic Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,115.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and $35,115.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,898,752 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.