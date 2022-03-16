Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

