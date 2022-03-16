Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 16th (ACGL, BSX, FDX, HBAN, IRIX, ITRG, J, JEF, KKR, KNOP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 16th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

