Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 16th (ADDYY, ADYEY, AEYE, AKA, ALT, AMSC, ANCUF, ARBE, ARREF, ARTL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 16th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$51.00.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

