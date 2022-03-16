Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

