Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
