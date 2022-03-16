Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

