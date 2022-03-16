Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $304.67

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.67 ($3.96) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.59). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.60), with a volume of 230,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.67. The company has a market cap of £835.67 million and a PE ratio of 44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

