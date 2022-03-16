Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 291.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 2,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281. Essity AB has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

