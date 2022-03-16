Etherland Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,541.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherland has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $676,510.34 and $1,541.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Etherland Profile

ELAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.