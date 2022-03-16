Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

ETCMY stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

