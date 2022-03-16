Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. DTE Energy makes up about 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.