Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 26,897 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

