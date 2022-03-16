Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,377 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $445.80 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.02 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

