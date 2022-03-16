Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,547 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.19.

ACN stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

