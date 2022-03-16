Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $1.70 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.