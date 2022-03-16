Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 285,035 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

