Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $497.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $351.83 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

