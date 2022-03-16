Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,923 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

